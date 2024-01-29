Many European countries halt UNRWA funding amid claims of staff involvement in October 7 attack

(MENAFN) In response to allegations of UNRWA employees' involvement in the October 7 attack in Israel, six European countries—Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Finland—decided to suspend their funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). This decision comes in addition to the earlier move by the United States, Australia, and Canada to halt their support for UNRWA, a crucial lifeline for the residents of the Gaza Strip.



The suspension of funding follows Israeli claims linking UNRWA employees to the attack, prompting concerns about the agency's role in the region. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini expressed his dismay, stating, "The Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment. This affects us all." The suspension of vital financial aid from these nations raises apprehensions about the potential repercussions on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



In response to the allegations, UNRWA initiated an investigation into several of its employees and subsequently terminated their contracts. This move, aimed at addressing concerns and maintaining transparency, underscores the agency's commitment to accountability.



Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz seized the opportunity to call for more countries to suspend their funding to UNRWA. Katz argued for the agency's replacement once the conflicts in the Strip cease, accusing UNRWA of having ties with militants in Gaza. On a platform, Katz emphasized, "During the reconstruction of Gaza, UNRWA must be replaced with agencies that devote their work to real peace and development." The situation underscores the complexity of geopolitical dynamics and the challenges faced by organizations operating in conflict zones.

MENAFN29012024000045015682ID1107779882