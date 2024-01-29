Media reports Trump plotting great tax on Chinese imports

(MENAFN) In a bold move that could have far-reaching consequences for the global economy, former United States President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a plan to slap a staggering 60 percent tariff on all imports from China if he secures victory in this year's election. According to three unnamed sources familiar with the matter cited by the Washington Post, Trump has informed advisers of his intention, setting the stage for potential disruptions surpassing those witnessed during his first presidential term.



This proposed measure, if implemented, is anticipated to cause significant upheaval not only in the United States but also in economies worldwide, eclipsing the impacts of the trade wars initiated by Trump during his previous term, according to economists from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Throughout his current presidential campaign, Trump has vowed to revoke China's "most favored nation" status for trade, a designation applied to nearly all nations engaging in business with the US. This would grant the White House the authority to introduce tariffs on imported goods from countries lacking this designation.



Trump argues that tariffs on foreign goods are crucial for bolstering revenue in the United States budget, asserting that the current import levies are among the lowest globally. With China ranking as the third-largest trading partner for the United States, behind Mexico and Canada, the potential imposition of such high tariffs could have severe implications. In November alone, Beijing accounted for 11.7 percent of the total United States foreign trade.



Analysts interviewed by the Washington Post express grave concerns that if Trump's plans materialize, they could set off a global trade war of unprecedented magnitude. Erica York, a senior economist at the Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank that opposes such tariffs, warned that the 2018 to 2019 trade war was immensely damaging, but the proposed tariffs could go beyond anything witnessed in recent history. York emphasized that this move has the potential to upend and fragment global trade to an extent not seen in centuries. The international community watches with bated breath as the potential for economic turmoil looms large on the horizon.





