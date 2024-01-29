Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets US Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Monday with Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar Timmy Davis. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

