QSE Index Rises 0.18% At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 18.59 points, or 0.18%, at the beginning of trading on Monday, reaching 10,365 points compared to Sunday's closing.

The QSE general index was supported by a rise in all sectors: Transportations by 0.72%; Insurance by 0.60%; Industrials by 0.38%; Telecoms by 0.32%; Real Estate by 0.26%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.07%, while Banks and Financial Services remained stable.

At around 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2310 transactions worth QR 61.085 million, distributed among 21.567 million shares.

