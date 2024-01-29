QSE Index Rises 0.18% At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 18.59 points, or 0.18%, at the beginning of trading on Monday, reaching 10,365 points compared to Sunday's closing.
The QSE general index was supported by a rise in all sectors: Transportations by 0.72%; Insurance by 0.60%; Industrials by 0.38%; Telecoms by 0.32%; Real Estate by 0.26%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.07%, while Banks and Financial Services remained stable.
At around 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2310 transactions worth QR 61.085 million, distributed among 21.567 million shares.
MENAFN29012024000067011011ID1107779876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.