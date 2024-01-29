38 Massacres Committed By Occupation Forces In Khan Yunis, 350 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli occupation forces committed 38 massacres over the past 48 hours that claimed the lives of 350 martyrs in Khan Yunis governorate alone.

The Israeli occupation forces carried out field executions and brutal and horrific massacres in the last two days, which amply demonstrated its premeditated intention to carry out ethnic cleansing and genocide, the Government Media Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the occupation forces prevented medical teams and civil defense crews from approaching dozens of martyrs whose bodies are still disposed of in the streets in flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and all international treaties.

A total of 150 dead bodies were buried inside the Nasser Medical Complex, as the occupation army prevented medical teams and citizens from burying the martyrs in the governorate's cemeteries.

The statement called on the free world and all international organizations to put pressure on the occupation in order to stop the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip.



