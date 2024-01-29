Russia`s prearranged gas pipeline to China struck by delay

(MENAFN) The eagerly anticipated construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, connecting Russia to China via Mongolia, is reportedly encountering delays, as revealed by Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene. The Financial Times has reported that the timing and cost considerations for the mega pipeline, designed to transport Russian natural gas to China, are pending binding agreements between Moscow and Beijing. Gazprom, slated to operate Power of Siberia 2, envisions commencing gas deliveries by 2030, but this ambitious timeline is now under scrutiny.



Oyun-Erdene stated that additional time is required for both economic studies and negotiations on the project, asserting that Russia and China are actively engaged in assessing the economic benefits. The complex talks have been further complicated by the record-high global gas prices observed over the past two years. While Mongolia stands ready to commence construction work once Russia and China reach a consensus, the timeline remains uncertain.



Analysts suggest that Moscow may be seeking more favorable financial terms in the new agreement, learning from the experience of the Power of Siberia 1 contract signed in 2014 when global gas prices were considerably lower. Sergey Vakulenko, a former strategy director for Gazprom Neft and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, highlighted this potential factor as negotiations unfold.





