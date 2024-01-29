British poverty increases

(MENAFN) New analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has unveiled a distressing reality, indicating that an additional one million people in the United Kingdom fell into poverty during the 2021-22 period compared to the previous year. The JRF's latest report highlights that a staggering 14.4 million individuals, including 4.2 million children, experienced poverty in 2021-22, reflecting a concerning surge exacerbated by the intensifying cost-of-living crisis. This figure represents an increase from the 13.4 million people, including 3.9 million children, grappling with poverty in the preceding year.



Group Chief Executive of the JRF, Paul Kissack, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "It has been almost twenty years and six Prime Ministers since the last prolonged period of falling poverty in the United Kingdom. Instead, over the last two decades, we have seen poverty deepen, with more and more families falling further and further below the poverty line."



The report underscores the alarming prevalence of "very deep" poverty, affecting six million individuals who have incomes significantly below the standard poverty line. The poverty gap, representing the monetary disparity required to bring the incomes of the most impoverished back to the poverty line, has widened. Those categorized as experiencing "very deep" poverty, such as a couple with two children under 14, would need an average annual household income surpassing EUR14,600 (USD18,519) – more than double their existing income – to break free from poverty's grip.





