IEA: Nuclear power generation to soar

(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecasted that global nuclear power generation is on track to achieve an all-time high in 2025, driven by an increasing number of countries incorporating nuclear technology into their emission reduction strategies. This resurgence in nuclear power is expected to witness an annual growth of nearly 3 percent on average through 2026, with key contributors including new facilities in China and India. South Korea, Europe, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland are also set to play pivotal roles in the expansion of nuclear power capabilities.



As part of this global trend, France is poised to enhance its nuclear power output following the completion of maintenance activities, while Japan is moving forward with plans to restart some of its nuclear power plants. Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland, are strategically extending the operating lives of existing nuclear plants and constructing new facilities to bolster energy security in response to rising electricity demand.



The IEA underscores the importance of this nuclear resurgence alongside the growth of renewable energy capacity, emphasizing that both will contribute significantly to low-emission power generation over the next three years. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol stated, "The power sector currently produces more CO2 emissions than any other in the world economy, so it's encouraging that the rapid growth of renewables and a steady expansion of nuclear power are together on course to match all the increase in global electricity demand over the next three years."





MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107779872