Dollar remains stable amid financial analysis, geopolitical struggles

(MENAFN) The start of the week saw the US dollar maintaining stability as investors closely examined the implications of upcoming US economic data in anticipation of the Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. Simultaneously, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East contributed to a subdued risk appetite among investors.



The dollar index, a measure of the US currency against six major counterparts, exhibited minimal change, hovering around 103.50 on Monday. This level remains in proximity to the six-week high of 103.82 reached last week. The index is set to register a two percent increase for the month of January, a trend fueled by diminishing expectations among traders for a substantial and imminent cut in US interest rates.



In December, the US Central Bank surprised the markets by signaling a move towards monetary easing and a potential reduction of interest rates by 75 basis points in 2024. This initially led traders to anticipate a significant rate cut in March. However, robust economic data and resistance from central bank officials have prompted traders to recalibrate their expectations. According to CME's FedWatch tool, the market's expectation for a rate cut in March has decreased to 48 percent, down from 86 percent at the end of December.



The focus of investors this week will be on the two-day monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve, commencing on Tuesday. While the central bank is widely expected to maintain interest rates at their current levels, attention will be on the statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which are anticipated to provide insights into the bank's future monetary policy decisions.

