iPhone sales witness reductions in China

(MENAFN) In the fourth quarter of last year, Apple experienced a 2.1 percent year-on-year decline in iPhone sales in China, signaling increased competition from local brands, particularly Huawei, according to figures released by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The drop highlights the intricate challenges Apple confronts in its third-largest market, where some Chinese companies and government entities restrict the use of Apple devices in response to United States-imposed restrictions on Chinese apps citing security concerns.



Despite facing significant setbacks due to United States sanctions, Huawei managed to stage a comeback, registering a remarkable 36.2 percent surge in smartphone sales during the final quarter of 2023, as indicated by the IDC figures. Huawei secured the position of the fourth-largest smartphone seller in China during that period, commanding a 13.9 percent market share, up from 10.3 percent in the corresponding quarter the previous year.



However, Apple outperformed Vivo for the full year, becoming the leading smartphone vendor in China with a 17.3 percent market share. Despite this annual achievement, analysts foresee heightened pressure on Apple's sales in 2024. IDC points out that Apple's presence in China has been impacted by robust competition from local products and limited upgrades to its product line, diminishing the overall appeal of iPhones.



