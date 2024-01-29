China restricts short lending of shares to boost market stability

(MENAFN) In an effort to bolster its struggling stock markets, Chinese authorities have declared a cessation of lending certain stocks for short selling, effective from Monday. The Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange issued separate statements following the announcement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, stating that strategic investors would be prohibited from lending shares during specified ban periods.



Although the two exchanges have not explicitly defined the term "strategic investors," it typically refers to holders of restricted stock. Restricted shares, also known as "restricted share schemes," are shares granted by a company to its employees with limitations on selling or owning them. This approach is considered a tax-effective method of providing shares to employees. The granting of restricted shares may occur after mergers, acquisitions, or public offerings, particularly for employees overseeing these transactions, aimed at preventing early sales that could adversely impact the company.



Some market analysts, such as Wheeler Chen, a senior analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd., have noted that the overall impact on market stability may be limited, given estimates suggesting a minimal size of the lending balance. However, Chen sees the move as a positive response to calls from market traders for regulatory intervention on the matter. This initiative reflects authorities' commitment to addressing concerns within the stock market and signals a proactive stance toward maintaining stability in the financial landscape.

