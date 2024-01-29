Web Summit Qatar To Showcase Startups Making An Impact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The upcoming Web Summit Qatar will have a special focus on companies striving to make a positive impact within their communities and working towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the Impact Startups programme of Web Summit, startups that demonstrate innovation in line with the UN's SDGs, 17 objectives in the fight for a better world, will be showcased.

“We want to celebrate the emerging companies within our network that are dedicated to making the UN Sustainable Development Goals achievable,” Web Summit Qatar said on its website, inviting applications to meet startups participating in the event as part of the Impact Startups programme.

The summit will host at least 25 startups, including those making an impact by pioneering healthcare through advanced technology to enhance and streamline medical services, creating a better technological way of buying and selling agricultural products, promoting AI-powered personalised learning, and using optimisation algorithms and machine learning to reduce the volume of concrete and steel in cities.

“Our Impact Startup program showcases startups working to have a positive impact on their communities, industries, and ecosystems, introducing them to the world's leading investors, companies, and media,” said Web Summit Qatar.

Impact startups within the Web Summit network are pursuing one or more of the SDGs through their operations, adapting enterprise objectives to be more sustainable, solving industry problems that could have a far-reaching effect, and prioritising social collaboration and idea-sharing over competition and profit.

The Web Summit is the largest annual technology conference globally, bringing together tech-related entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and experts. The summit, being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, is anticipated to feature the latest trends in technology and innovation while offering networking and collaboration opportunities among global attendees.

On February 26-29, the summit is expected to convene the world's foremost entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and tech enthusiasts at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. It will gather more than 7,500 attendees, 300 startups, and 400 investors.

The summit will host over 500 international media partners and promises extensive media coverage, providing speakers with unparalleled exposure to the participants.