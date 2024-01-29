QIB Announces Launch Of Innovative E-Commerce Platform On Mobile App

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, announced the launch of its innovative e-commerce platform,“QIB Marketplace”, available exclusively on the QIB Mobile App. This innovative addition reshapes the digital banking landscape, providing customers with enhanced convenience and access to a wide array of products and services right at their fingertips, affirming QIB's mission to offer more than just banking.

QIB Marketplace provides a hassle-free, comprehensive shopping experience with competitively priced products offering an extensive selection of over 10,000 items, which span across various categories like electronics, household items, consumer durables, clothes, perfumes and more. All purchases made through QIB Marketplace qualify for complimentary doorstep delivery, with the added convenience of 24-hour delivery available for select products.

QIB Marketplace is committed to nurturing and supporting local merchants while promoting 'Qatari Brands' to enhance the national industry and contribute to economic development. This platform provides local entrepreneurs, SMEs and micro enterprises a streamlined onboarding opportunity, enabling them to join and grow within the marketplace. By championing local merchants, QIB actively supports the growth of local SMEs.

This cutting-edge platform offers a multitude of features designed to enhance the shopping experience. Customers can shop using their Credit cards or conveniently redeem their existing Absher points or a combination of both.

Alternatively, customers can also choose to debit their current or savings account to pay for purchases or combine it with Absher Points redemption. Furthermore, customers have the option to purchase gift cards for personal use or as thoughtful presents.

On this occasion, D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, emphasized the bank's focus on innovation by saying:“QIB is redefining what it means to be a bank. With the introduction of QIB Marketplace, we're not just leading in digital banking innovation; we are creating a new paradigm by offering our customers a marketplace that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of banking. This platform is a part of our commitment to providing value-added services that enrich our customers' lives, affirming that with QIB, you're in control of more than just your finances.”

“We are dedicated to supporting local merchants, fostering the growth of the national industry. This underscores QIB's dedication to supporting SMEs, entrepreneurs, and promoting Qatari Brands,” added D Anand.

Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, instantly get a personal financing, or Credit Card, and open additional accounts via the QIB Mobile App.