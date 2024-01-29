QC Chairman Stresses Importance Of Developing Halal Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the 'Makkah Halal Forum' which was held under the banner 'Innovation in the Halal Industry' at the Makkah Chamber of Exhibitions and Events Center.

The Chamber's delegation, led by QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, included board members Abdulrahman Albuljaleel Al Abdulghani and Dr. Mohamed Jawhar Al Mohamed.

The forum featured an exhibition that included hundreds of exhibitors showcasing their halal products and industries, as well as sectors related to the halal industry.

Sheikh Khalifa toured the exhibition, where he was briefed on the displays of participating companies.

In statements, Sheikh Khalifa underscored the significance of exchanging expertise between countries that export halal products and services.

This exchange is crucial for developing the halal industry and expanding its market.

He praised the forum, which was held for the first time, noting that it is one of the most important events bringing together businessmen and investors to review ways to develop the halal sector.

The Forum included the holding of more than 10 discussion sessions which discussed the halal industry, most notably the analysis of demographic and behavioural shifts in the market and ways to target new segments arising from those shifts.

In addition, innovative marketing strategies for targeting and approaches to use technology and innovation to reach new segments of customers and meet their changing needs were discussed at the event.

Data analysis and artificial intelligence in targeting new segments and the use of data analysis and artificial intelligence to understand the reality of the halal market and its variables also became the topics of discussion.