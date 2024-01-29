Ooredoo Qatar Showcases Stellar Network Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 progresses into the knockout stages, Ooredoo Qatar is proud to announce the pitch-perfect performance of its network during the tournament's group stage. The nation's leading telecommunications provider's state-of-the-art network infrastructure has ensured seamless connectivity for nearly a million fans across the various stadiums hosting the competition.

Throughout 36 thrilling matches, the tournament has witnessed a total official attendance of 928,573, many supported by Ooredoo's robust network. The data volume reached a staggering 190TB, while the total number of calls made was approximately 3.8 million. These impressive figures reflect the high capacity and reliability of Ooredoo's network even during the most demanding of times, such as large-scale and geographically focused events.

A significant highlight of Ooredoo's network performance is the substantial share of 5G and Volte usage. The 5G share stood at 50.1%, with VoLTE share at 83.7%, illustrating the growing preference for advanced network technologies among users. The network's Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) was near perfect at 99.94%, and the Call Drop Rate (CDR) was impressively low at 0.02%. The average 5G throughput was recorded at 284 Mbps, showcasing Ooredoo's world-famous high-speed connectivity.

The primary hot zones for total traffic, both data and calls, recorded a combined figure of 780TB and 10.3 million calls, further underscoring the strength and efficiency of Ooredoo's network during high-demand scenarios.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani at Ooredoo Qatar commented,“As we reflect on the phenomenal group stages of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, we are thrilled to see how our network has successfully managed the surge in connectivity demands. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that fans can share their experiences seamlessly. We're excited to continue providing exceptional service as we look forward to the knockout stages this week and the final on 10 February”.

Ooredoo Qatar remains committed to delivering world-class network experiences, reinforcing its role as a pioneering Telco service provider in the region. As the excitement builds towards the final stages of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Ooredoo's network and team are fully prepared to support another round of exceptional digital experiences for football fans around the world.