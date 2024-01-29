Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of South Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to Qatar H E Maw Maw Reng, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
