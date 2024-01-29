Al Khater, Turkish Envoy Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to discussing avenues for cooperation in humanitarian field to contribute to handling the cataclysmic situation in the strip.