Al Khater, Turkish Envoy Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to discussing avenues for cooperation in humanitarian field to contribute to handling the cataclysmic situation in the strip.
MENAFN29012024000063011010ID1107779858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.