Arabic Language Doha Prize Winners Honoured In Moscow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani, honoured the winners of the Arabic Language“Doha Prize”, which is being organized for the fifth successive year by the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Moscow, in collaboration with Qatar University.

A list of 372 students from various Russian universities participated in the first round of the competition, before 30 of them were shortlisted for the final round. Seven contestants claimed the prize.

Two Qatar University professors were among the judges.

In his speech at the ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani said the State of Qatar attaches great attention to elevating Arabic language and providing opportunities for students wishing to study it from all around the world. The State of Qatar enacted a law in 2019 on the protection of Arabic language, he pointed.

He added that the embassy has opened the Qatar Arabic Language Centre in Moscow.

The Ambassador awarded the winners a year-long scholarship to study Arabic language at Qatar University, wishing them success.

He expressed his thanks to all the contestants for their love of Arabic language, saying that loving a language is the pathway to the respect for other cultures and civilizational interaction between peoples.