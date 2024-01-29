Dr. Jane Goodall Inspires Environmental Stewardship In Expo Doha Talk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Renowned English primatologist, Dr. Jane Goodall, addressed an audience at Dadu Gardens on Friday at Expo 2023 Doha, delivering a talk on“Our Role as Environmental Educators.”

Dr. Goodall shared insights into her early years, recounting the challenges she faced in studying chimpanzees in 1957. Overcoming financial hurdles and scepticism from British authorities in Tanzania, she eventually immersed herself in the wild, forging a deep connection with chimpanzees like David Greybeard, Goliath, and Humphrey, treating them as her family.

“... Which led to me given the opportunity to go and live with not any animal but the one most like us, the chimpanzees, and that was in 1957 – it took a year to get the money – who's gonna give to a young girl that haven't been in college, and nobody was doing that, nobody have been to look at the behaviour of chimpanzees, the wild.”



When questioned about why she chose chimpanzees, Dr. Goodall explained that it wasn't her choice initially but an invitation from Dr. Louis Leakey. Reflecting on her studies, she stressed the importance of understanding that humans are part of the animal kingdom, dispelling the notion of separation she encountered in college.“I didn't chose them, I would've studied any other animals but Dr. Leakey asked if I would study chimpanzees, that's very lucky for me, since they are more like us than any other creatures, and it helped us to understand that we are part of the animal kingdom, and not separate from it, as I was told when I first went to college.”

Dadu Museum Director, Essa Al Mannai, expressed gratitude for Dr. Goodall's talk, underscoring the lessons learned about coexistence and growth within Dadu Garden's living space. He praised the impact on children and families, describing it as an enriching and inspiring journey. Al Mannai acknowledged the honour of intersecting paths with Dr. Goodall, viewing her life's obstacles as valuable lessons for building a better future. He noted the collective responsibility to create a sustainable world for current and future generations.

“Really enlightening speech, the lessons we heard from you, having our space here in Dadu Gardens, it's a living space – we are learning about each other, we're learning about nature – we're growing together just like how our gardens are growing with us, and I'm sure our audience, our children have learned a lot – it's a very enriching and inspiring journey what you've done through.”

The event drew a diverse audience, including officials, children, families, and the public.