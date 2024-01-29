Al Khulaifi Discusses Gaza Situations With Chief Of Staff Of US National Security Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met here yesterday with Chief of Staff of the National Security Council of the United States of America, H E Curtis Ried, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to continue sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and to bolster regional and international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire.

The Chief of Staff of the US National Security Council highlighted the solid strategic partnership between the two countries.