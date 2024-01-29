Qatar University Book Fair Features 34 Publishers, Research Centres

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Qatar University (QU) Book Fair commenced with grandeur yesterday, at the new Student Affairs building on the QU campus.

The event, graced by officials, local publishers, and literary enthusiasts, marks a significant collaboration between 34 publishing houses, Qatari centres, and universities from both within and outside Qatar. The fair, a joint effort between the Ministry of Culture and QU Press, is a four-day literary immersion, running from 9am to 6pm. Notable participants include the National Archives, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, as well as representatives from universities and research centers across the Arab world.

The inauguration, led by Prof. Mariam Al Maadeed, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at QU; Prof. Eiman Mustafawi, Vice President for Student Affairs at QU; and Prof. Fatma Al Sowaidi, Director of QU Press, marked the official beginning of a cultural celebration. The Ministry of Culture, the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, and QU Press jointly organised this event.

Prof. Al Maadeed emphasised the significance of organising the fair within the university, praising QU Press for its outstanding contribution to scholarly publishing. She commended the active participation of the Ministry of Culture, the Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, and the involvement of universities both nationally and internationally, emphasizing the fair's objective to disseminate knowledge.

Prof. Al Sowaidi, expressed the importance of the fair in aligning with the university's vision and goals. She highlighted the event as a crucial aspect of the university's mission to support education, cultural dissemination, and knowledge sharing through various means.“In organising this fair, QU Press aims to attract intellectuals and writers, providing students with opportunities to access books across various educational and academic fields. Our focus on translating books aims to understand diverse perspectives and share our experiences with others.”

At the opening ceremony, Shaikha Al Thani, Head of Marketing and Sales at QU Press, noted the overwhelming participation of publishers and research centres at the local, regional, and international levels. She highlighted the distinguished presence of renowned Gulf universities and honored guests, including Dr. Rafia Ghobash from the United Arab Emirates.

The fair's current edition will witness the launch of four new titles, including“The Qatari Political System: An Analytical Study in the Light of Political Systems” by Sheikh Abdulrahman Hamad Qassim Ali Al Thani. The second book,“Part of the Love for Arab-Islamic Heritage,” goes beyond traditional academic books, adopting a dialogue and dictation approach. It focuses specifically on some Quranic rhetoric issues and is titled“Put Your Feet in the Mud” by Prof. Muhammad Ali Mustafa.