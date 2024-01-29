GU-Q Students And Faculty Highlight Importance Of Regional And Youth Voices In Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) successfully concluded its multifaceted engagement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), where faculty and students contributed to the global discussions.

GU-Q students were recognized as innovative thinkers and problem solvers throughout COP28. Rania Harrara (GU-Q'25) was a Greenpeace MENA delegate, serving on the MENA Feminist Task Force, and co-authoring the MENA Feminist Demands, while Mohammed Usrof (GU-Q'25) participated as an International Youth Climate Delegate representing Palestine for the UAE COP28 Presidency's program, the IYCDP. He also represented YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), during the Joint Opening Plenary.

Being selected as a youth delegate paved the way for Mohammed to advocate for environmental justice and human rights among the heads of state and meet with the UN Secretary-General.“The highlights were this journey of diplomacy and climate activism, but also raising awareness of human rights and justice,” he said while acknowledging the benefit of his GU-Q experience and advocacy in Washington, DC.“What makes a great institution or university elite is the people in it and the mentorship opportunities ... the in-person exposure to critical analysis skills.” Usrof highlighted his research at GU-Q in gender and economic development, migration, and the political economy of the Gaza Strip on panels, workshops, and political actions, where he pushed for Arab voices and Palestinian representation in negotiation spaces.

Dr. Raha Hakimdavar, Hydrologist and Senior Advisor to the Dean of Georgetown University Earth Commons Institute and the Dean of GU-Q, and Environmental Ethicist Dr. Jamie Olsen, Manager of Instructional Design and Educational Technology at GU-Q, led the university's involvement at the summit, including presenting the findings of a conference they organized, and leading a study trip to the summit for a group of ten competitively-selected university students.