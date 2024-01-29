Cold Alert! Check Top 10 Coldest Cities In India Today. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A persistent cold spell enveloped Delhi and various regions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, accompanied by dense fog on Monday parts of Delhi, the morning was characterized by moderate fog, contributing to a chilly atmosphere, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius-two notches below the seasonal average weather conditions reflected a continued wintry grip on the northern regions, impacting visibility and emphasizing the lower temperatures experienced in the affected areas Read: Alerts issued for heavy rainfall, severe cold wave; Varanasi Vande Bharat among several trains delayed: See IMD forecastAccording to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),“Minimum Temperatures and their Departure over the Plains of North India.”In recent temperature readings across various regions, Sabaur in Bihar reported a minimum temperature of 5.0°C. Moving to Uttar Pradesh, both Bahraich and Gorakhpur experienced a chilly 6.2°C. The capital city, Delhi, witnessed varying degrees of cold, with Safdarjung recording 6.8°C, while Ridge reported a temperature of 9°C, Forbesganj and Khajuraho in Bihar shared a similar temperature of 7.0°C. Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Lodhi Road in Delhi stood at 7.2°C, emphasizing the widespread cold spell. Chandigarh, too, joined the league with a temperature of 4°C Read: Delhi, NCR weather today: Dense fog to continue for 5 days, cold conditions for 2 days over north India, says IMDThese readings highlight the prevailing winter conditions across the mentioned regions, as the Celsius symbol accentuates the low temperatures experienced in each locale per the IMD, the upcoming weather forecast indicates generally cloudy conditions with the possibility of light rain or drizzle from January 31 to February 1.Also Read: Weather forecast gives no respite from cold wave as first bout of 'heavy snowfall' predicted on THESE days: IMDAdditionally, moderate fog is anticipated in the city between January 28 and 30. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 384, categorizing it as \"very poor\" at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale ranges from \"good\" (0-50) to \"severe\" (401-500), providing a measure of air quality, with the current reading emphasizing concerns about air pollution in the region.(With inputs from PTI)

