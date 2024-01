Ayodhya DM Adjusts School Timings From 10 Am To 3 Pm Due To Severe Cold Weather

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Due to the severe cold weather prevailing in the district, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has adjusted the school timings, extending them from 10 am to 3 pm until February 3. This revised schedule applies to all classes up to 12 across various boards in Ayodhya. The District Magistrate has also issued directives to ensure necessary arrangements are made to protect students from the cold during these adjusted school hours, according to a report by ANI Read | Alerts issued for heavy rainfall, severe cold wave; Varanasi Vande Bharat among several trains delayed: See IMD forecastThis decision comes in response to the ongoing cold weather and dense fog experienced in Delhi, as well as several locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported \"very dense\" fog conditions over Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 am on Sunday Read | Alert issued for severe cold wave in 2 states till 29 January, heavy rainfall predicted: See IMD full forecastAccording to the IMD's forecast for the next six days in Ayodhya, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 8 degrees Celsius with 'shallow fog,' while the maximum temperature may rise to 19 degrees Celsius. Wednesday and Thursday are anticipated to have a minimum temperature as low as 9 degrees Celsius with shallow fog, and the maximum temperature forecast for both days is 20 degrees Celsius Read | Weather forecast gives no respite from cold wave as first bout of 'heavy snowfall' predicted on THESE days: IMDLooking ahead to Friday and Saturday (February 3), the minimum temperature forecast for Ayodhya is 10 degrees Celsius, with possible fog or mist. The maximum temperature on both days is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius. Stay updated for further developments on the weather conditions in the region.(With Inputs from ANI)

