First Jolt For RJD: No-Confidence Motion Unleashes Political Drama In Bihar Assembly

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav has issued a no-confidence motion notice against the Speaker of the state Assembly, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD. The notice, citing a lack of confidence in the Speaker since the new government took charge, includes signatures from prominent figures such as former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, JDU's Vinay Kumar Choudhary, and other MLAs.

With Nitish Kumar's recent alliance with the BJP, the House order underwent a shift, giving the NDA 128 MLAs and the Opposition (Mahagathbandhan) 114 MLAs. It should be noted that AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman is not affiliated with any alliance.

Retired Colonel attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara (WATCH)

The resolution to oust the Speaker is grounded in Rule 110 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules of the Assembly. As per the arrangement, the Speaker facing the no-confidence motion will not preside over the House during the proceedings.

In a significant development, Nitish Kumar's departure from the Opposition's grand alliance on January 28 to rejoin the NDA has dealt a blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Despite the Opposition leaders expressing confidence in their unity against the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections, they strongly criticized Nitish Kumar's decision, anticipating repercussions in the polls.

Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details