               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Thanks Salman Khan


1/29/2024 4:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday night, Bigg Boss 17's finale took place where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 winner shares special post for Salman Khan

Winner

On Sunday night, Bigg Boss 17's finale took place where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

Post

He took to his Instagram to share a picture with the trophy and the show's host Salman Khan.

Thanks Salman Khan

"Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance."

Winning prices

The 32-year-old took home a cheque for Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Munawar on winning the show on his birthday

The finale episode was on the same day as his birthday and he said that his birthday couldn't have been better.

Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar and Munawar were in the top 2 where Munawar won as he received maximum votes.

MENAFN29012024007385015968ID1107779833

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search