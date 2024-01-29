Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Thanks Salman Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday night, Bigg Boss 17's finale took place where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

Bigg Boss 17 winner shares special post for Salman Khan

He took to his Instagram to share a picture with the trophy and the show's host Salman Khan.

"Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance."

The 32-year-old took home a cheque for Rs 50 lakh and a car.

The finale episode was on the same day as his birthday and he said that his birthday couldn't have been better.



Abhishek Kumar and Munawar were in the top 2 where Munawar won as he received maximum votes.

