Security Breach At Delhi Airport: Intruder Scales Perimeter Wall; Probe Ordered

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a serious security breach amidst heightened vigilance for Republic Day celebrations, an individual managed to breach the perimeter wall of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and reach the runway before being apprehended. This breach prompted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for securing the "hypersensitive" airport, to suspend a head constable on charges of dereliction of duty.

The incident unfolded when an Air India pilot spotted the intruder on the runway around 11:30 pm on Saturday. The pilot promptly reported the sighting to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), leading to the involvement of the CISF in pursuit of the intruder. Despite being intoxicated, the individual from Haryana was apprehended by CISF personnel and subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police.

The gravity of the breach is underscored by the fact that it occurred during heightened security measures for Republic Day celebrations. The ongoing celebrations, culminating in the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday, prompted security agencies to sound a high alert with special measures to thwart potential sabotage activities, especially in light of the extreme cold weather and accompanying fog.

The CISF, responsible for providing counter-terrorist security cover to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is now conducting an inquiry into the incident. The suspension of the head constable on duty indicates the seriousness of the lapse.

