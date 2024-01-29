Cannot Tolerate Hoisting Saffron Flags Over Govt Buildings: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G. Parameshwar, has defended the recent police action taken against individuals who flew the 'Hanumadhwaja' at the Keragodu Gram Panchayat office premises in Mandya district. The minister clarified that the saffron flag was removed by panchayat officials due to the absence of permission to hoist it. He emphasized that the hoisting of saffron flags on government buildings is illegal and can disturb societal peace.

Addressing reporters, Dr Parameshwar explained that the panchayat officials replaced the saffron flag with the national flag to adhere to legal protocols. He condemned the act of flying unauthorized flags on government premises, stating that such actions disrupt the tranquillity of society. The incident resulted in a commotion, leading the police to resort to a lathi charge.

Highlighting the BJP's attempts to portray the Congress as anti-Hindu, the Home Minister asserted that both parties are Hindus, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law. He urged people to fly saffron flags at temples and private places instead of government buildings. Dr Parameshwar expressed displeasure at what he deemed a deliberate attempt to create unrest in society for political gains.

The minister clarified that the issue is not about religious sentiments but rather adherence to the law. He stated, "There is a law in this state, we are saying don't do anything to break the law." He further criticized the misleading statements made by some individuals who claimed to have obtained permission for one thing but carried out a different action.

He acknowledged the community's desire to display various flags, including those representing Ambedkar and Kempegowda. However, he stressed that such activities should not disrupt the peace and harmony of society.

In response to the incident, several residents pledged to fly the national flag, but as the situation unfolded, different individuals expressed their intentions to hoist various flags. The Home Minister urged citizens to exercise restraint and adhere to legal guidelines to prevent further disturbances.