Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi Inspires Students To Navigate Pressure Effectively (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 29) addressed students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, offering insightful guidance on navigating pressure effectively during examinations. Speaking to the audience, PM Modi emphasized the significance of the venue, where world leaders had previously discussed the future of the world.

He urged students to approach success with willpower and advised implementing the art of handling pressure gradually rather than hurriedly.

The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is taking place at Bharat Madapam, ITPO, New Delhi, witnessing a vast audience, including 205 lakh students, 14 lakh teachers, and 5.6 lakh parents. The event's broad reach and importance were highlighted by the MyGov portal.

Approximately 4,000 students had the opportunity to engage directly with PM Modi during the program. The registration process for PPC 2024 was open from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024, reflecting thorough preparations leading up to the event.

The inclusive nature of Pariksha Pe Charcha extended invitations to two students and a teacher from each state/union territory. Additionally, 100 students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Kala Utsav winners participated, contributing to a diverse and representative audience. This approach aims to foster a holistic dialogue on educational experiences and challenges.