Fighter Box office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs 100 Crores

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs. 100 Crore on day 4 of it's collection at the Box-office. The aerial action movie has been garnering high praise for it's high-end VFX and other sequences
'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan has been winning hearts gathering rave reviews for itself
The movie opened to Rs. 22.50 Cr on Day 1 of it's release. The next day's so jump in collection
The movie earned Rs. 89.50 Crore in India winning hearts of the audiences
Early estimates suggest earnings for day 4 to be Rs. 28.50 Crore
So, the total estimated collection stands at Rs. 118 Crore at the end of Day 4
