Global Concrete Admixtures Industry Report 2023: Market Set To Soar, Projected To Reach $25.9 Billion By 2028, Residential Sector Drives

Global concrete admixtures market is estimated to grow from USD 18.6 billion in 2023 to USD 25.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the concrete admixtures market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The emerging construction industry and mounting urbanization trend are driving the concrete admixtures market. Concrete admixtures offer several advantages for infrastructure projects, such as improved durability, reduced maintenance water requirements & costs, and improved safety.
Stringent building codes and regulations mandated by the European Union further contribute to market growth by necessitating the use of concrete admixtures across diverse applications. Also, the region's significant demand for concrete solutions stems from its extensive and aging infrastructure, residential buildings, encompassing roads, bridges, and tunnels, emphasizing the need to protect and extend the lifespan of these structures. Accordingly, Europe is projected to be the second-largest region of the concrete admixtures market during the forecast period.
The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), RPM International Inc. (US), MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Arkema (France), Penetron (US) Dow inc. (US), Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), RPM International Inc. (US), and among others.
Superplasticizers are estimated to be the largest type of concrete admixtures, in terms of value, during the forecast period
The demand for superplasticizers is probable to undergo significant growth, mainly due to their exceptional water-reducing performance of up to 30%. Superplasticizers are chemical admixtures added to concrete in small amounts to enhance its workability. They work by dispersing cement particles, preventing them from clumping together, and increasing the fluidity of the mix. This allows for several benefits, including early strength, enriched surface finish, increased workability, and others.
Residential is expected to be the largest application of the concrete admixtures market, in terms of value, during the forecast period
The residential application in the concrete admixture market is projected to experience speedy growth. This is driven by a surge in demand for residential buildings worldwide, fueled by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development. This demand is particularly high in developing countries, where rapid urbanization is leading to the construction of large numbers of new homes and apartments. Additionally, the increasing adoption of concrete admixtures enhances the effectiveness of safety solutions in complex residential building requirements.
Premium Insights
Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth to Fuel Demand for Concrete Admixtures During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market During Forecast Period Superplasticizers Segment and China Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022 Superplasticizers LED Market in Most Regions in 2022 India to be the Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period
Case Study Analysis
Optimizing Sand Resources in Concrete Formulation with Chrysoquad 870 Fosroc's Innovative Solution Enhancing Izan Terminal Dredging Backfill Project in Saudi Arabia Sustainable Concrete Solutions Transforming London's Super Sewer Project
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Emerging Construction Sector in Developing Countries Growing Urbanization Trend Enhanced Concrete Properties and Innovative Designs
Restraints
Stringent Government and Environmental Regulations Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries
Opportunities
Advanced Applications in 3D Printing and Self-Healing Concrete Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures in Construction Sector Use of Ready-Mix Concrete in Emerging Economies
Challenges
Lack of Technical Guidance and R&D Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Industry Trends
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Material Suppliers Manufacturers Distribution Networks End-users
Technology Analysis
Self-Healing Concrete Technology Nanotechnology 3D Printing Technology
Trade Analysis
Import Scenario of Concrete Admixtures Concrete Admixtures Import, by Key Country (2017-2022) Import of Concrete Admixtures, by Region, 2017-2022 (USD Million) Export Scenario of Concrete Admixtures Concrete Admixtures Export, by Key Country (2017-2022) Export of Concrete Admixtures, by Region, 2017-2022 (USD Million)
Patent Analysis
Approach Document Types Patent Count Patents Registered in Concrete Admixtures Market, 2012-2022 Patent Publication Trends, 2012-2022 Legal Status of Patents Filed in Concrete Admixtures Market Jurisdiction Analysis Top Applicants BASF SE Registered Maximum Number of Patents Between 2012 and 2022 Patents by Dow Inc. Patents by Sika AG Top 10 Patent Owners in US, 2012-2022
Company Profiles
Key Players
Sika AG Fosroc, Inc. Rpm International Inc. Mapei S.P.A. Saint-Gobain SA Arkema Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd. Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Xypex Chemical Corporation Cemex, SAB. De C.V.
Other Players
Cico Group Ecmas Group Wacker Chemie AG Penetron Chemate Technology Co. Ltd. Borregaard Asa Chembond Chemicals Limited Dow Inc. Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. Yuanwang Group Christeyns Nv Awal Readymix Concrete W.L.L. Kryton International Inc. Myk Arment Private Limited Qingdao Sunchem Material Tech Co. Ltd.
