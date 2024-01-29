When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had a chance encounter with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic while enroute to Spain.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is reportedly on a five-week hiatus from competitive tennis following his unexpected exit from the Australian Open. Djokovic's remarkable streak of 33 consecutive wins at the tournament, spanning over 2195 days, came to an end in the semifinals against Italian Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old Sinner's victory marked a historic moment, as he became the youngest male player to clinch the season's first major since Djokovic achieved the feat in 2008 at the age of 20.

In the aftermath of the match, a visibly disappointed Djokovic admitted that it was "one of the worst Grand Slam matches I've ever played." Expressing his inability to plan his tournament schedule immediately, Djokovic stated that he needed time to calm down before making decisions about his return to competition.

The Serbian tennis ace is likely to be absent from the tennis circuit until March, with his next tournament being the Indian Wells Masters, scheduled to commence on March 6. Djokovic has opted to skip the Dubai Championships in February, a tournament he had participated in for the last two years.

Djokovic, known for his affinity towards the Costa del Sol region in Spain, has previously shared his love for the area, calling it one of the most beautiful places in the world. In 2023, during a press conference, he expressed his fondness for Malaga and Andalusia, citing the ideal climate, friendly people, and delicious food. Notably, Djokovic spent the pandemic in Marbella, residing in a luxurious €10 million mansion in the Sierra Blanca, one of Spain's most exclusive areas. The tennis star, impressed by the property, eventually purchased it. The mansion features a private tennis court, enabling Djokovic to continue his training during the pandemic.