69Th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Shakes Leg To 'Jamal Kudu' From 'Animal' [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the prestigious night of the Filmfare awards show in Gujarat, the dynamic Bollywood duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, stole the spotlight with their electrifying dance performance to the chart-topping track 'Jamal Kudu' from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film, Animal. The movie not only garnered attention for its compelling storyline and Kapoor's stellar performance but also made headlines by shattering box office records. Bobby Deol's impactful portrayal of Abrar Haque, accompanied by the viral background song 'Jamal Kudu,' further fueled discussions, prompting the filmmakers to release the track due to public demand. The infectious beats of the song took social media by storm, inspiring countless reels and videos.

During the awards ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the beloved real-life couple, set the stage ablaze with their impromptu dance moves to the beats of 'Jamal Kudu.' The couple showcased their chemistry by performing the hook step, with Alia joining in spontaneously during Ranbir's energetic rendition of Animal songs. The highlight of the performance was Ranbir planting a sweet kiss on Alia's cheeks, capturing the hearts of the audience. To top off their memorable night, the couple clinched top honors at the event, adding another feather to their cap.

Overwhelmed with joy, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, expressed her happiness on social media, sharing a photo of the winning couple. In her heartfelt post, she wrote, 'I secretly prayed and wished for a repeat of 2019 (Sanju and Raazi); so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you ❤️❤️ proud, very, very proud.'

The success of Animal at the box office was nothing short of phenomenal, with a staggering worldwide collection of Rs 904.93 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Addressing the film's success and the criticism it faced, Ranbir Kapoor graciously acknowledged the audience during an event, stating, 'I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with, but I feel the kind of love, success, and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies.'

