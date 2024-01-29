Kerala: Centre Orders State Govt To Deploy CRPF Security For Raj Bhavan, Governor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Amid escalating security concerns, the central government has directed the state to deploy the CRPF to safeguard the Raj Bhavan and the Governor. The Ministry of Home Affairs' order, specifying the CRPF's involvement in bolstering security for ISD Plus, signals a collaborative effort between police forces and the CRPF to ensure the safety of Raj Bhavan.

A crucial security review meeting is scheduled, where both the local police and central forces will convene to deliberate on their respective duties tomorrow. The primary agenda includes determining whether the police alone will continue to oversee Raj Bhavan's security or if the responsibility will shift solely to the central army to safeguard the governor. A formal request for this meeting was extended by the CRPF to the DIG of Raj Bhavan and the Director General of Police. The key attendees at the session will include the security in-charge Inspector General, the governor's ADC, and a representative from the CRPF.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan staged a sit-in protest on the roadside in Kollam district after facing resistance from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers, the student wing affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on January 27. The altercation escalated as SFI workers reportedly waved black flags at the governor's convoy.