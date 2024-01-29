Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'What Is The Harm If Everyone Knows Mobile Phone Password?' Asks PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Modi in Monday emphasised the need for balanced use of technology, suggesting rules such as creating "no gadget zones" during meals and considering bedrooms as technology-free areas. During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, he reflected on the changing dynamics of family interactions due to increased screen time and advocates for a more mindful approach to technology usage within households.

"Using gadgets should be accompanied by time-tracking tools and applications.

Ensure that your gadgets have apps that keep track of your screen time.

One should not forget to respect their time while using mobile phones. We should have the wisdom to use technology positively," he added.

He emphasised the importance of sound sleep for students, cautioning against excessive use of mobile phones before bedtime. He acknowledges individual differences in sleep requirements but highlights the significance of adequate, undisturbed sleep for overall well-being.

He said, "Just like a mobile requires charging to function, similarly it is very important to keep the body recharged, because keeping the body healthy is very important for a healthy mind. For this, taking proper sleep is also very important."

Speaking on the teacher-student relation, PM Modi said, "This relationship should be such that the students can openly discuss their tensions, problems and insecurities with their teachers. Only when teachers listen to their students well and address their issues with utmost sincerity, students will rise."