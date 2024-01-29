Rome To Hungary: 7 Cities Founded By The Romans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Romans, renowned for their prowess in governance and engineering, founded numerous cities that became pivotal in shaping history. From the majestic capital, Rome, to strategic outposts like Cologne and Barcelona, their urban legacy spans across Europe, leaving an indelible mark on civilization

It was traditionally founded in 753 BCE and went on to become the capital of the Roman Republic and later the Roman Empire

Established in 50 CE on the Rhine River, Cologne was originally a Roman colony and named after Agrippina the Younger, the wife of Emperor Claudius

Trier, founded around 16 BCE, is one of the oldest cities in Germany. It became an important administrative and military center in the Roman Empire

Founded around 43 CE during the Roman invasion of Britain, Londinium served as a major commercial and strategic center for the Romans

Barcelona was established as a Roman colony in the 1st century BCE, and it played a significant role as a trading and military outpost

Founded in 25 BCE, Mérida became the capital of the Roman province of Lusitania. It boasts well-preserved Roman ruins, including a theater and an amphitheater

Originally a Roman military settlement, Aquincum was established around 41-54 CE. It later developed into an important urban center along the Danube River