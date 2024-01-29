'Find The Joker Here': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Trolled After Sharing Photograph With Djokovic; Sparks Meme Fest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday found himself at the center of a social media storm after sharing a photograph of his chance encounter with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic while en route to Spain. The unexpected meeting took place during their flight, prompting Stalin to capture the moment and share it on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Surprise in the skies. Met tennis legend Novak Djokovic en route to Spain," MK Stalin wrote in a post.

However, what was intended as a heartfelt moment quickly turned into a subject of controversy and trolling on social media.

"Lowest point in Djokovic's life," said one X user in response to the photograph. Another quipped, "When he introduced himself "I'm Stalin..." Any Serbian would get scared."

A third user said, "Tennis legend with an unknown guy," while adding a joker emoticon to the comment.

"Ignore the fact this is the most unexpected crossover I've ever seen, his wig is horrendous," commented a fourth user.

A fifth quipped, "This is why Novak Djokovic should have gotten the (Covid) vaccine."

Another user simply stated, "Find the joker here."

Djokovic, who recently competed in the Australian Open and the United Cup in Australia, was on his way to Spain after participating in the season's opening major tournament in Melbourne, where he reached the men's singles semifinals before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. Despite being the favorite to clinch the men's singles title with a remarkable 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open, Djokovic faced an unexpected turn of events. His four-year winning streak was halted as Sinner emerged victorious in a four-set clash, ending the World No. 1's dominance.

Here's a look at how social media reacted to Stalin's picture with the Serbian tennis legend: