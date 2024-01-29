BREAKING: Maldives Opposition To Seek Impeachment Of President Muizzu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maldives MDP parliamentary group has agreed to submit an impeachment motion against President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. To note, MDP has a majority in the parliament.
As of now, 34 members, including representatives from both the MDP and Democrats, have given their support to the motion for the impeachment of the president.
