Automotive Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market: 55% Of Growth Is Expected In APAC By 2028 - Technavio

automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market

is estimated to grow by USD 6.32 billion from 2023

to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.68% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. APAC accounts for 55% of the growth during the forecast period.

In APAC, the passenger cars segment witnesses almost 100% penetration of HVAC systems. Hence, it is the major revenue-generating segment for the automotive HVAC compressor market in APAC. The increasing penetration rate of HVAC systems in the commercial vehicles segment is also supporting the growth of the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning compressor market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018

to 2022) and forecast size (2024

to 2028)

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars, LCVs, and MCVs and HCVs), type (swash plate compressors, scroll compressors, rotary compressors, and reciprocating compressors), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The

passenger cars segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The penetration of automotive HVAC compressors in the passenger cars segment is almost 100%, as almost all automakers have started equipping their passenger cars with HVAC systems.

Key Insights and Questions Addressed:

1. How big is the

(HVAC) Compressor Market?

2. What are the significant trends in the

(HVAC) Compressor industry?

3. Who are the key players in the global

(HVAC) Compressor industry?

Insights on the contribution of various segments including, country and region wise historic data (2018

to 2022) and forecast size (2024

to 2028)

Increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucks is the key factor driving growth.

The global demand for trucks is on the upswing, with a notable increase in the adoption of light-duty trucks like pickup trucks and medium- to heavy-duty trucks across regions such as China, India, the US, and various European countries. This surge in demand underscores the potential for growth and expansion in response to the evolving preferences and needs of consumers in different parts of the world.



The increasing popularity of low-noise HVAC compressors is the primary trend shaping growth Fluctuating prices of HVAC compressor raw materials is a challenge that affects growth



Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Applications

Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor applications are integral components in maintaining optimal cabin climate and comfort. These compressors come in various types, including Variable Displacement, Fixed Displacement, Electric Compressor, Reciprocating Compressor, Rotary Compressor, and Scroll Compressor. Catering to different vehicle types such as Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), these systems operate with different refrigerant types like R134a, R1234yf, and CO2 (R744). The market is segmented into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and Aftermarket, witnessing continuous advancements in technology for enhanced energy efficiency and smart climate control.



Key Data Covered



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth ofautomotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor players

