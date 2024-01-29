ECB indicates terms for interest rate cuts, citing wage growth

(MENAFN) Kalash Knut, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, conveyed on Sunday that any decision to cut interest rates in the euro zone would be contingent upon observable evidence of a slowdown in wage growth. The Dutch Central Bank Governor emphasized the need for conviction that wage growth will align with the low inflation scenario, citing it as the remaining piece of the puzzle before contemplating a reduction in interest rates.



In an interview broadcast on Dutch television, Knut expressed optimism about the possibility of inflation returning to the targeted two percent by 2025. He underscored that the key factor influencing this projection is the adjustment of wage growth to the prevailing low inflation conditions. Once this alignment is established, the central bank would be inclined to consider a modest reduction in interest rates.



The European Central Bank has maintained a steadfast position on keeping interest rates at record levels, a stance supported by the recent uptick in inflation in the euro zone. Despite market expectations of a swift decline in borrowing costs, the central bank appears cautious and is keen on assessing various factors, with particular emphasis on wage growth, before contemplating any adjustments to interest rates.



The inflation rate in the 20-nation euro zone saw an increase to 2.9 percent in December from 2.4 percent in November. While slightly below the anticipated 3.0 percent reading, the rise was attributed to technical factors such as the conclusion of certain government support measures and a decrease in energy prices. As the European Central Bank navigates the complex economic landscape, the emphasis on wage growth emerges as a crucial determinant for potential future adjustments in interest rates.

MENAFN29012024000045015682ID1107779765