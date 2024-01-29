Paris Museums engage in immersive encounters, AI to connect with youth demographic

(MENAFN) Museums in Paris are adapting to the evolving preferences of younger generations by incorporating immersive experiences and artificial intelligence (AI) into their offerings while maintaining the essence of the traditional art-viewing experience. The initiative aims to strike a balance between the allure of modern technology and the timeless appeal of art for visitors.



Chloé Cigano, the head of the live performances department at the Center Pompidou, a prominent modern art museum known for its pioneering use of new technologies, emphasizes the importance of catering to the language of the digital age. She notes that for those born in the digital era, the inclusion of modern technology has become an integral part of the museum experience.



While some private cultural centers, such as "La Toulier de Lumière," focus exclusively on leveraging modern technologies for their expansive digital exhibitions worldwide, the integration of these technologies in official museum centers has been intermittent. The Louvre Museum, for instance, initiated the use of modern technologies in 2019 by introducing virtual reality to allow Leonardo da Vinci to provide insights on the Mona Lisa and his other works.



This shift towards embracing technology is a response to the changing expectations of a new generation of museum-goers. The objective is to enhance engagement and create a more interactive and dynamic museum experience, encouraging the exploration of art through innovative means without forsaking the traditional charm of viewing masterpieces in person. As Parisian museums navigate this delicate balance, the integration of immersive experiences and AI stands as a testament to their commitment to remaining relevant and captivating for a diverse audience.

