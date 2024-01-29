Chinese industrial firms record robust expansion in operating profit

(MENAFN) Official data released by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Sunday that industrial enterprises above the specified size in China exhibited a notable increase in total operating income, reaching 133.44 trillion yuan (approximately USD18.80 trillion) in 2023. This marked a year-on-year growth of 1.1 percent, showcasing a sustained upward trend over the past five months.



The term "industrial enterprises above the specified size" refers to those with an annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about USD3 million). The China Media Group highlighted that the continuous growth in the accumulated revenues of these enterprises reflects a positive trajectory for the country's industrial sector.



Among the 41 industrial categories monitored by the National Bureau of Statistics, 27 industries reported an increase in profits compared to the previous year, marking a substantial rise of 12.2 percentage points. Additionally, 29 industries experienced a full-year recovery in the rate of profit growth.



The power, heating, gas, water, and supply sectors emerged as the top performers in the past year, with consolidated profits witnessing a significant surge of 54.7 percent year-on-year. This notable increase contributed 3.1 percentage points to the overall growth of industrial profits in China.



The data signifies a robust performance of China's industrial landscape, with various sectors demonstrating resilience and contributing to the positive trajectory of the country's economic indicators.

MENAFN29012024000045015682ID1107779763