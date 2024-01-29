Iran applies death penalty on 4 people for alleged spying for Israel

(MENAFN) At dawn on Monday, Iran executed four individuals convicted of collaborating with Israel, Iran's longstanding adversary, on a scheme to sabotage a defense site within the country, as announced by the judiciary.



The four defendants, named Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Wafa Azarbar, in addition to Pejman Fatehi, were apprehended in July 2022. They were accused of orchestrating a plan to target a Ministry of Defense facility located in the central province of Isfahan, according to details provided on the judiciary's official website.



“The death sentence of four members of a group affiliated with the Zionist spy organization, who were arrested... for plotting a bombing operation in Isfahan, was carried out this morning,” the website mentioned in its report.



Iran alleges that the individuals had been recruited by Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, "about a year and a half before the operation," as per statements provided by Iranian authorities.



The judiciary stated that the men were dispatched to African nations for "training courses in the military centers," where Mossad officers purportedly oversaw the training sessions.



The individuals received their death sentences in September 2023.



In August of the same year, Iran asserted that it had thwarted a "very complex" project initiated by Mossad to “sabotage” its ballistic missile industry. Earlier, in February, Tehran had accused Israel of orchestrating a drone attack on a military facility in Isfahan.

