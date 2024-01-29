Evergrande Group confronts imminent liquidation risk amid ongoing Chinese real estate crisis

(MENAFN) The colossal Chinese real estate firm, Evergrande Group, finds itself on the precipice of liquidation once again, amidst the persistent turmoil in the Chinese real estate sector. Scheduled for Monday in Hong Kong are hearings, including an unusual session addressing a "regulatory matter" that could potentially lead to the court-ordered liquidation of the renowned group.



Judge Linda Chan, who has previously overseen hearings related to real estate development companies and mandated the liquidation of one in 2023, is set to preside over this crucial session. According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming hearing, scheduled for 2:30 PM on Monday, could mark a pivotal moment for the real estate development giant, currently burdened with the world's largest debt totaling approximately USD327 billion.



The potential issuance of a liquidation order for Evergrande poses significant repercussions that may resonate across various facets of the Chinese financial system. This comes at a time when officials are actively attempting to stem the deterioration of the stock market. The far-reaching impact may not only be financial but could also shake confidence in the housing sector of the world's second-largest economy.



As the Chinese real estate crisis continues to unfold, the fate of Evergrande remains uncertain, with Monday's hearing looming large as a critical juncture that could shape the future not only for the embattled real estate giant but also for the broader landscape of China's economic and financial stability.

