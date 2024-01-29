Biden says ‘we shall respond' to attack killed 3 US troops in northeast Jordan

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden pledged on Sunday to take action in response to a drone attack that resulted in the deaths of three American service members and left numerous others injured. The attack, which occurred in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, has been attributed to Iranian proxy groups.



“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls," Biden stated in a Sunday lunch event at the Brookland Baptist Banquet Center.



"We shall respond," After observing a moment of silence for the soldiers who perished, the leader declared.



The US Central Command confirmed that three service members lost their lives, and a minimum of 34 others sustained injuries in the suicide drone attack. However, the military noted that the total number of injured is expected "to fluctuate as service members continue to seek follow-on care."



Eight of the injured individuals required evacuation from Jordan to receive further medical attention but "are in stable condition."



The US Central Command identified the site of the attack as Tower 22 within the Jordanian Defense Network, situated in northeastern Jordan and housing approximately 350 troops. Jordanian authorities had initially stated that the attack occurred not on their territory but in a border region in Syria beyond the control of the Assad regime.



According to various accounts, Tower 22 functions as a logistical center for the Al Tanf Garrison, situated across the border in Syria. The casualties mark the initial fatalities amidst a series of assaults by Iranian-backed factions in Iraq and Syria, which commenced subsequent to Israel's military campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip in October.

