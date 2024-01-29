Great brands spark fun at EU nation`s exploitation outrage

(MENAFN) In a bold and humorous move, IKEA Portugal has launched an ad campaign that cheekily pokes fun at the recent corruption scandal engulfing the country. The campaign, featuring billboards in Lisbon, showcases an IKEA bookcase with the slogan, "Good for storing books. Or EUR75,800," a direct reference to the cash discovered hidden in envelopes on a bookshelf during police raids at the office of Vitor Escaria, former Chief of Staff to ex-Prime Minister Antonio Costa.



The scandal, which led to the dismissal of Escaria and Costa's subsequent resignation amid a corruption investigation, became the inspiration for IKEA's creative and attention-grabbing advertising approach. The furniture giant explained its motivation, stating that it aims to develop campaigns that reflect real-life situations and contribute to easing the tension in a world where nerves are increasingly on edge.



The IKEA campaign quickly went viral on social media, generating widespread discussions and reactions. Notably, other major retailers joined the trend, crafting their own witty advertisements in response. French multinational FNAC, for instance, rolled out an ad proclaiming, "There are many bookshelves, but nothing compares to the (cultural) richness of ours."



This article delves into the impact of IKEA's unconventional ad campaign, exploring how the furniture retailer's approach has ignited a viral trend among big brands. It analyzes the public's response, the role of humor in addressing serious issues, and the broader implications of such marketing strategies in navigating societal conversations around corruption and scandal. As brands playfully engage with current events, the article examines the potential risks and rewards of using humor as a tool to address real-life controversies.



