Galatasaray confirms transfer of Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich for USD32.5M

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Galatasaray announced that Bayern Munich has secured the services of French right-back Sacha Boey from their roster for a reported fee of €30 million, equivalent to at least USD32.5 million, along with additional add-ons.



According to a statement released by Bayern Munich on their official platform, the 23-year-old Boey finalized a contract with the German football powerhouse, committing to stay at the Allianz Arena until June 30, 2028.



Galatasaray disclosed that as part of the agreement, they will receive a conditional bonus of €5 million from Bayern Munich. Additionally, the deal encompasses undisclosed bonuses linked to Boey's potential future transfer to another club.



Furthermore, Galatasaray confirmed that the clubs have agreed to organize two friendly matches, with 50 percent of the proceeds designated for the reigning Turkish champions. This collaboration underscores a mutually beneficial arrangement between the two clubs.



"This is a dream come true for me. It’s an honour for me to get to play for such a big club like Bayern. I’m really looking forward to my new team and getting to play with all these great players in the future. As a player, I’m a defender who likes to attack, just as happy being involved up front as in defence," Boey informed Bayern Munich in a declaration on the team’s website.



Bayern Munich's CEO expressed satisfaction regarding the acquisition of Sacha Boey, stating that the club is pleased to have secured his services.



"We're pleased to have signed a young player with a lot of potential on a long-term deal in Sacha Boey. He performed really well in both Champions League games against us. It means we haven't just improved our squad depth but also added further quality," Jan-Christian Dreesen stated.

MENAFN29012024000045015839ID1107779755