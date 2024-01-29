More countries contemplate ditching dollar

(MENAFN) The United States' pursuit of freezing and potentially confiscating Russian assets abroad is prompting a growing number of nations to contemplate distancing themselves from the dollar, according to statements from Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov. In a press briefing in Washington, Antonov highlighted the perceived illegality of attempts to tap into Russia's sovereign assets, asserting that such actions not only contradict international law but also undermine the credibility of the dollar. The ambassador emphasized that the unfolding situation has pushed sensible national capitals to seriously consider abandoning the dollar, reinforcing the need for a global shift towards multipolarity.



The escalating tensions stem from the United State's plans to confiscate Russian assets frozen abroad, particularly in the European Union (EU), the United States, Japan, and Canada. In 2022, these nations froze around $300 billion of Russian central bank assets as part of Ukraine-related sanctions. Notably, approximately USD200 billion is held in the European Union, primarily in the Belgian clearing house Euroclear.



Brussels is currently developing plans to impose a windfall tax on the profits generated from these frozen funds, steering away from outright confiscation. However, concerns within the European Union persist, as some fear that such measures could destabilize the economic equilibrium within the Eurozone.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the repercussions of these actions extend beyond the immediate context of United States-Russia relations. The broader implications highlight a growing sentiment among nations to reassess their reliance on the dollar, raising questions about the future trajectory of global currency dynamics and the pursuit of multipolarity in the international financial system.



