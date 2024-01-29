               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


1/29/2024 3:30:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 22 January 2024 - 26 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 4,190,478 12.00 50,298,594
22 January 2024 117,064 12.01 1,405,599
23 January 2024 145,490 12.29 1,787,898
24 January 2024 116,342 12.41 1,443,979
25 January 2024 100,000 12.47 1,247,100
26 January 2024 150,000 12.36 1,853,265
Total, week number 4 628,896 12.30 7,737,840
Accumulated under the program 4,819,374 12.04 58,036,434

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,202,040 own shares corresponding to 0.27 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #4 2024
  • AS 06 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program

