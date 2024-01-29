5 Western nations urge Kosovo to suspend plan to replace local currency

(MENAFN) On Sunday, five Western nations collectively urged Kosovo to suspend its plan to replace the local currency, the Serbian dinar, with the euro effective February 1st, citing concerns about potential tensions between Pristina and Belgrade.



The embassies representing the Quint countries — comprising the US, France, Italy, Germany, and the UK — issued a joint statement regarding a newly proposed regulation on cash payment transactions. The statement underscored apprehensions regarding the regulation's potential impact, particularly on Serb-majority communities within Kosovo.



Highlighting the potential ramifications, the statement emphasized that the decision could affect the administration of essential services such as schools and hospitals. Such implications, it noted, would directly affect the daily lives of the majority of Kosovo Serbs who rely on payments and financial assistance from Serbia.



The joint statement follows a meeting between the ambassadors of the Quint nations and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on January 26th. During the meeting, Prime Minister Kurti emphasized the importance of upholding the country's constitution and laws, as well as respecting independent authorities, including the central bank, involved in such decisions.



Furthermore, the United States separately urged the Kosovo government to reconsider its decision to transition from the Serbian dinar to the euro, expressing concerns about potential escalation of tensions between Pristina and Belgrade stemming from the currency issue.



"We urge the government of Kosovo to revisit this decision, consult with the affected communities, respond to the concerns expressed by the international community, and provide ample time for decisions to be implemented in order to mitigate the impact those decisions will have on its citizens," noted a released issued by the US Embassy in Kosovo, as reported by a US-based radio station.

